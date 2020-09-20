Nebraska prisons say 6 more workers test positive for virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Six more state corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus as the number of cases in the state prison system continues to grow.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said three employees at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and three employees at the state Diagnostic and Evaluation Center tested positive for COVID-19.

With the new cases, a total of 127 state prisons workers have now tested positive for the virus with 42 of those cases coming in the past week.

The agency said on its website that 196 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday and one inmate had died.