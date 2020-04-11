Nebraska prisons head says 1 worker, no inmates infected

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts, rear, listens as Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, April 10, 2020, on developments in the struggle against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Corrections Department director says his agency has taken aggressive, early steps to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus inside the state’s prisons, and so far the efforts appear to be working.

Director Scott Frakes says his agency has done an “exceptional job” of keeping inmates and staff members healthy.

His comments come amid growing safety concerns raised by prisoner advocates.

Frakes says one staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, and no other cases have shown up among the department’s 2,100 employees and 5,500 inmates