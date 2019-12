Nebraska prison’s Christmas Eve visits canceled due to flu outbreak

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, photo a sign for the Nebraska State Penitentiary is seen behind razor wire in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska officials are making an aggressive new push to remove contraband from the state’s largest prisons, but the task is more difficult than it seems. Nebraska’s crackdown is the latest example of states trying to clamp down on drugs, weapons and cellphones. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska prison officials have canceled Christmas Eve visits to the Nebraska State Penitentiary in an effort to combat a prison system flu outbreak.

The corrections department says nearly four dozen flu cases have been confirmed and a higher number are suspected at five prison facilities.

The penitentiary in Lincoln has the highest number of confirmed and suspected cases.

The department is taking several steps to help stop the outbreak, including providing face masks for staffers and inmates and encouraging inmates to get flu shots.