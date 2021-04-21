Nebraska prison proposal clears big hurdle in Legislature

by: , GRANT SCHULTE

Nebraska state senators vote on a property tax bill in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is inching closer to building a new, $230 million prison after state lawmakers approved design and planning money for the proposed facility to replace the state’s oldest prison.

The measure won final approval despite objections from a few lawmakers who said the state should be spending money on housing, education, mental health services and other priorities rather than the proposed 1,512-bed prison.

The funding includes $14.9 million to help state officials create plans and select a site for a prison that would house minimum, medium and maximum-security prisoners.

It also would cover the cost of an engineering study of the remaining useful life of the 152-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary, the state’s oldest prison.

