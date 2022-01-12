LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested an assistant warden in the Nebraska prison system on charges alleging that she sexually abused an inmate.

Forty-five-year-old Sarah Nelson Torsiello was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on Tuesday on felony charges of having sexually abused an inmate and having had unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for her. Torsiello also resigned from her job as an assistant warden at the Department of Correctional Services’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

The treatment center focuses on inmates with mental health issues and offers education programs.