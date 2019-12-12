Nebraska prison inmates infected with salmonella

FILE – This photo from June 5, 2003, shows inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincoln, Neb., soak up the sun in the prison’s central courtyard. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Officials say at least six inmates who became ill last month probably ate something they shouldn’t have at a Lincoln prison and became infected by salmonella.

The Lincoln Correctional Center prisoners are recovering from their symptoms. The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says two had been taken to a hospital for treatment, but only one was admitted.

The prison and the neighboring Diagnostic and Evaluation Center share food service operations, but no one at the evaluation center reported becoming ill.

State prisons director Scott Frakes says that suggests the six ate something that had been hidden away and not properly stored.