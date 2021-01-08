Nebraska preparing to launch vaccine registration website

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who want to register for a coronavirus vaccination should be able to do so online or by phone in a few weeks.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say they plan to launch their new registration website in about two weeks and a telephone hotline in roughly 10 days.

Angie Ling, the department’s incident commander, says the system will allow people to register for a vaccine even if they aren’t eligible right away.

The state is offering vaccinations in phases, with an initial focus on front-line health care workers and people who work at or live in long-term care facilities.