Nebraska preparing to launch vaccine registration website

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who want to register for a coronavirus vaccination should be able to do so online or by phone in a few weeks.
Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say they plan to launch their new registration website in about two weeks and a telephone hotline in roughly 10 days.
Angie Ling, the department’s incident commander, says the system will allow people to register for a vaccine even if they aren’t eligible right away.
The state is offering vaccinations in phases, with an initial focus on front-line health care workers and people who work at or live in long-term care facilities.