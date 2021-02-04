Nebraska police training bill wins key support, but challenges linger

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A bill to boost training requirements for Nebraska law enforcement officers has won key support from some of the state’s largest police groups, but smaller agencies balked at the cost and other measures designed to increase transparency faced stiff resistance.

Organizations representing Omaha police officers and Nebraska police chiefs endorsed a proposal that would require a minimum of 40 hours of training for officers every year, up from the current 20.

The measure would also ban police chokeholds, mandate psychological evaluations for new hires, bar departments from employing officers before they’re certified and require agencies to adopt use-of-force policies.