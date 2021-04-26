Nebraska police release dash, body camera video of deadly shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have released body and dash camera videos of the fatal shooting of a Black man during a Nebraska traffic stop.

The Omaha World-Herald report that the three videos provided Friday to reporters were reviewed last month by grand jurors who declined to issue indictments in the Nov. 19 shooting of 35-year-old Kenneth Jones. The shooting led to protests.

Two of the videos are from the body cameras of Officers Dan Faulkner and Richard Martier, while the third is from their cruiser camera.

Both officers can be heard in the video repeatedly yelling “hands up,” and one officer says to “stop reaching” and “he’s got a gun” before shots ring out.