Nebraska police officer charged with child sexual assault

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska police officer has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Sean Vilmont turned himself in Friday and was jailed on three counts of third-degree child sexual assault.

The 51-year-old Fremont, Nebraska resident had been on administrative leave at the Wahoo Police Department as the Nebraska State Patrol investigated.

Wahoo Police say he’s been fired following the criminal charges. Online court records did not list a lawyer for Vilmont as of Saturday morning.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Vilmont is accused of having sexual contact with a child between 11 and 12 years old in January.