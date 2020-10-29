Nebraska pheasant numbers expect to be similar to 2019 numbers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – This year’s Nebraska pheasant, quail, and partridge seasons begin on October 31. Nebraska Game and Parks said they expect to see either similar or slightly higher numbers than last year.
Statewide Pheasant counts are up by 5 percent according to the July Rural Mail Carrier Survey. However, quail counts during the July survey, and the Whistle Count Survey were 14 to 16 percent lower compared to 2019.
The dry, stable weather has been favorable for crop harvest this fall. With fewer standing crops hunters might see success early in the season. A USDA report says that by October 18, corn was 58 percent harvested and soybeans are 92 percent harvested.
Hunters seeking places to hunt should view the 2020-21 Public Access Atlas, which has more than 1.2 million acres of land throughout Nebraska.
Game and Parks urges hunters to use caution while afield and offers the following recommendations to help prevent wildfires:
• Do not drive or park in tall grass.
• Do not light open fires.
• Properly dispose of cigarettes and other potentially flammable objects.
