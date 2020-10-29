Nebraska pheasant numbers expect to be similar to 2019 numbers

FILE – This October 2005 file photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a young rooster pheasant in McLean County in North Dakota. Severe drought in North Dakota in 2017 continues to impact pheasant numbers in North Dakota, with this year’s summer population survey providing little good news for hunters. Pheasant production last year was at its lowest level in two decades, dramatically reducing the number of adult birds nesting earlier this year. (North Dakota Game and Fish Department via AP, File)

Statewide Pheasant counts are up by 5% according to the July Rural Mail Carrier Survey. However Quail counts during the July survey and the Whistle Count Survey were 14-16 percent lower compared to 2019.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – This year’s Nebraska pheasant, quail, and partridge seasons begin on October 31. Nebraska Game and Parks said they expect to see either similar or slightly higher numbers than last year.

The dry, stable weather has been favorable for crop harvest this fall. With fewer standing crops hunters might see success early in the season. A USDA report says that by October 18, corn was 58 percent harvested and soybeans are 92 percent harvested.

Hunters seeking places to hunt should view the 2020-21 Public Access Atlas, which has more than 1.2 million acres of land throughout Nebraska.

Game and Parks urges hunters to use caution while afield and offers the following recommendations to help prevent wildfires:

• Do not drive or park in tall grass.

• Do not light open fires.

• Properly dispose of cigarettes and other potentially flammable objects.

