Nebraska Pharmacist Association receives grant for efforts to keep Nebraska healthy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Pharmacists Association announced it will receive a $200,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

The announcement came on Tuesday as the grant is for the “Preventing Poisoning, Pollution, and Prescription Drug Overdose for a Healthier Nebraska!” project.

The Trust Board announced funding for this project at its meeting on June 11, in Lincoln. The project is one of the 118 projects receiving $20 million in grant awards from the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 2020.

Of the 118 projects, 73 of them were new applications and 45 of them are carry-over projects.

The primary purpose of this program is to engage, activate, and empower Nebraska pharmacies to serve as safe and legal unused medication take-back sites.

The program looks to address the environmental and public health concerns that stem from unsafe handling and disposal of unused medications. The program is also committed to informing customers about the choices and responsibilities associated with the safe and legal disposal of unused medications.

Unused medications kept in medicine cabinets, flushed down toilets, or tossed in the garbage can impact Nebraska’s public health and the environment.

The program also provides proper disposal of medications, so they are not infiltrating the water system and landfills, and so they are out of homes where there is potential for misuse.

Data from the program tracks the number of medications collected at participating pharmacies. The program includes consumer education and community outreach to Nebraska patients, pharmacy staff, and other stakeholders on best practices for handling and disposing of patient medications.

This part of the program is funded by an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature.

Nebraska MEDS is looking for funding from NET for the drug disposal containers that include TakeAway boxes, envelopes, MedSafes, and liners.

The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. The Trust has provided over $328 million in grants to more than 2,000 projects across the state of Nebraska.

Anyone from citizens, organizations, communities, farmers, and businesses can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality, and establish recycling programs in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Environments Trust said they work to preserve, protect, and restore Nebraska’s natural resources for future generations.