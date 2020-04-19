Nebraska pharmacist arrested in plot to firebomb competitor

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal officials say a Nebraska pharmacist has been arrested after investigators say he conspired to use explosives to destroy a competitor’s pharmacy.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria, Virginia, said in a news release on Friday that Hyrum T. Wilson, 41, of Auburn, Nebraska, conspired with another man to firebomb another pharmacy.

Officials say the plot was intended to destroy Wilson’s local competition, which he and the co-conspirator believed would increase the volume of prescription drugs his business could obtain, thus allowing the men’s drug trafficking operation to expand.

Prosecutors say the firebombing plot was uncovered through search warrants.