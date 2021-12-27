OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 32-year-old man died several hours after he was struck by a pickup truck while he was crossing an Omaha street on Saturday.

Omaha Police said Seth Dawson was hit by a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. He died early Sunday at an Omaha hospital.

Police said Dawson was walking just outside the crosswalk when he was hit while trying to cross Northwest Radial in the Benson area.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the pickup was arrested after the crash because he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Police were still investigating the crash on Sunday.