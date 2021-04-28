Nebraska Patrol: Crash kills 2, sends child to hospital

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a head-on crash on a south-central state roadway has killed two drivers and critically injured a child.

The patrol says in a news release that the crash happened Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 6 just west of Holdrege when a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into a minivan.

Investigators say the driver of the truck, 29-year-old Dylan Skeen of Holdrege, was taken to a Kearney hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol says the driver of the minivan was 36-year-old Kerri Bernstrauch of Holdrege, who died at the scene.

Officials say a child in the minivan was taken to a Kearney hospital, then flown to an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News