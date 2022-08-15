LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) recovered a stolen semi-trailer that contained more than $5,000 of Amazon products.

According to a release from the NSP, A trucking company notified the NSP that a stolen semi filled with Amazon packages was believed to be traveling in Nebraska.

The release specified that approximately 12 minutes after they had been notified, a trooper was able to find the semi as it was traveling east on I-80 near Waverly.

Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, were charged with theft and booked into the Lancaster County Jail.