OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol is apologizing for sending a late-night emergency test alert to cellphones around the state, waking people up after they had gone to bed.

The alert triggered a loud, jarring alarm on cellphones shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, drawing complaints on social media.

The patrol says it was conducting a required monthly test of the state’s Emergency Alert System, which is conducted on the third Tuesday of every month.

The tests are only supposed to activate the system on broadcast media, going out to households with televisions that are turned on.

The patrol says the state’s Wireless Emergency Alert system was inadvertently activated as well during Tuesday’s test.