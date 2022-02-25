LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would automatically outlaw abortion in Nebraska if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its Roe v. Wade decision drew strong support and fierce opposition in a legislative hearing.

The measure would ban abortions if the court struck down its landmark 1973 ruling, if the U.S. Constitution was amended, or if Congress passed a law allowing states to do so.

At least 12 other Republican-led states have passed similar laws. The Judiciary Committee is also considering two other bills that would restrict abortion.