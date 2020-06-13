Nebraska outlines aid plan for ranchers, small businesses

by: GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska small businesses and livestock producers that took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic will get the chance to apply for financial assistance starting Monday.

The state will award grants of at least $12,000 to eligible businesses with five to 49 employees and livestock producers with one to 10 employees. The programs are a part of the $1.1 billion the state received from the federal government’s coronavirus relief package.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials will distribute the money on a first-come, first-served basis. The application window begins Monday and ends on June 26.

