Nebraska outfitting company, hunting guide plead guilty

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A hunting guide and a Nebraska outfitting company pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count involving the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife in interstate commerce.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that 30-year-old Jacob Hueftle and Hidden Hills Outfitters LLC of Broken Bow, Nebraska, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The government contends Hidden Hills Outfitters, Hueftle and other conspirators provided guiding and outfitting services to hunting clients for the unlawful taking of at least 97 animals in violation of Nebraska law.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 5.

