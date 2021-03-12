Nebraska outfitter co-owner gets probation in poaching case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The co-owner of a central Nebraska outfitter has been sentenced to probation in one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases.

Reports say that 60-year-old Nolan Hueftle, of Broken Bow, was sentenced last week to five years’ probation and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine. He earlier pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act, which bans trafficking in illegally-gotten wildlife, fish, and indigenous plants.

Hueftle is the father of 31-year-old Jacob Hueftle, who owned and ran Hidden Hills Outfitters of Broken Bow and was sentenced last year to 30 months in federal prison in the case.

Prosecutors say Hidden Hills Outfitters provided guiding and outfitting services to hunters around the country for the unlawful killing of nearly 100 animals.