Nebraska OKs $83.6M virus package as more cases surface

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Lincoln city officials imposed new rules that will close some businesses and restrict how others can operate.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the new funding bill Wednesday to pay for additional medical and cleaning supplies, tests and overtime for state health care workers. He also added Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties to the list of places where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining rooms because of the health risk.

Nebraska has had 66 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, which was two more than on Tuesday.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.