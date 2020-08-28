Nebraska officials: 13-year-old died in fall from grain bin

CHAPPELL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska say a 13-year-old boy has died in a fall from atop a grain bin.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Sunday in Chappell, on the southern edge of the Nebraska Panhandle.

Deputies and medics were called around 7 a.m. to the Frenchman Valley Coop for a report of an accident and found 13-year-old Casey Fox on the ground and unresponsive.

An investigation determined he died of injuries sustained after he climbed a large grain bin and fell off.

