Nebraska offers more grants for businesses hit by pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will reopen a series of federally funded grant programs to help small businesses and nonprofits that are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nebraska still has $160 million available from the $1 billion it received under the federal CARES Act.
The state will accept applications for assistance from 10 a.m. Wednesday until Nov. 13 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The newest round of grants will include aid targeted specifically to some of the state’s hardest-hit businesses, including restaurants, bars, movie theaters, tattoo parlors, zoos, event centers, and ethanol plants that lost business because of reduced travel and gasoline usage.
