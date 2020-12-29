Nebraska offering special license plates to help fund veteran pet adoption fees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) is launching a program to help pay for animal adoption fees for veterans.

The program, “Vets Get Pets,” will feature the sale of special license plates, and the proceeds from the plates will be used towards adoption fee reimbursement for veterans.

The license plates will be available starting on January 1, 2021. The cost for a regular plate will be $5. Custom message plates will be $40.

“Our agency is very excited about the ‘Vets Get Pets’ program and the opportunity to provide a new service for our state’s veterans. As an adopted pet owner myself, I can speak to the joy animals bring to our lives, and multiple studies have illustrated the value of animal companions, particularly in dealing with PTSD. This will be a great service for our veterans and an opportunity for our citizens to support them,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert.

The specialty plates can be bought on Nebraska’s DMV website. Veterans are welcome to purchase the plates, but any Nebraskan can buy one. Veterans registered with the Nebraska Veterans’ Registry can apply up to $350 worth of pet adopt fee reimbursement.

Visit Nebraska’s veteran website to learn more.