Nebraska now has 871 cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says that the state now has 871 cases of COVID-19.

That is an increase of 57 new cases compared to Sunday’s 814 cases. There were no new deaths related to the coronavirus.

The DHHS also said that 10,486 tests showed the virus was not detected.

The counties that are in Siouxland that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 are:

Madison: 6

Cuming: 2

Dakota: 2

Knox: 2

Antelope: 1

Burt:1

Pierce: 1

Stanton: 1

Wayne: 1

The DHHS does not currently report the number of cases hospitalized or recovered.

Nationally, there are 554,849 cases in the U.S. and 21,942 deaths.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

