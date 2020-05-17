Nebraska National Guard plans to honor healthcare professionals with flyover salute Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska National Guard (NNG) is planning to have a flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans that are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover will be on Monday that will include more than 30 hospitals in the state in communities spanning almost the entire state.

A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base, will fly over these healthcare facilities at the following times, with exact times may vary by up to 10 minutes:

CHI Health St. Mary’s, Nebraska City: 10:10 a.m. CDT

Bellevue Medical Center, Bellevue: 10:19 a.m. CDT

CHI Health Midlands, Papillion: 10:21 a.m. CDT

CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha: 10:24 a.m. CDT

Methodist Hospital and Children’s Hospital, Omaha: 10:26 a.m. CDT

University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha: 10:27 a.m. CDT

VA Medical Center, Omaha: 10:29 a.m. CDT

Bergan Mercy Medical Center, Omaha: 10:30 a.m. CDT

Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont: 10:37 a.m. CDT

St. Francis Memorial, West Point: 10:45 a.m. CDT

Faith Regional, Stanton: 10:53 a.m. CDT

Faith Regional, Norfolk: 10:57 a.m. CDT

CHI Health, Schuyler: 11:09 a.m. CDT

Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus: 11:14 a.m. CDT

Stromsburg Medical Clinic, Stromsburg: 11:21 a.m. CDT

Grand Island Medical Center: 11:32 a.m. CDT

CHI Health St Francis, Grand Island: 11:32 a.m. CDT

Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings: 11:39 a.m. CDT

CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney: 11:49 a.m. CDT

Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney: 11:50 a.m. CDT

Phelps Memorial, Holdrege: 11:56 a.m. CDT

Tri-Valley Health, Cambridge: 12:08 p.m. CDT

McCook Community Hospital, McCook: 12:14 p.m. CDT

Great Plains Regional Medical Center, North Platte: 12:32 p.m. CDT

Ogallala Community Hospital, Ogallala: 11:46 a.m. MDT

Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance: 12:10 p.m. MDT

Chadron Community Hospital, Chadron: 12:24 p.m. MDT

VA Medical Clinic and CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln: 2:39 p.m. CDT

Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln: 2:39 p.m. CDT

Bryan West Medical Center, Lincoln: 2:40 p.m. CDT

The KC-135 will fly above those locations at an altitude between 1,000 and 1,500 feet and speed of more than 200 miles per hour.

Nebraskans are being encouraged to watch the flyovers from the safety of their homes or work while practicing physical distancing.

NNG said anyone working in and living around those facilities should have no problem seeing or hearing the aircraft.

The Nebraska National Guard mentions it originally planned to have the flyover salute earlier this week but due to the weather, it was canceled.

