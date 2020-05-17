Nebraska National Guard plans to honor healthcare professionals with flyover salute Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska National Guard (NNG) is planning to have a flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans that are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flyover will be on Monday that will include more than 30 hospitals in the state in communities spanning almost the entire state.
A 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker, based out of the Lincoln Air National Guard base, will fly over these healthcare facilities at the following times, with exact times may vary by up to 10 minutes:
- CHI Health St. Mary’s, Nebraska City: 10:10 a.m. CDT
- Bellevue Medical Center, Bellevue: 10:19 a.m. CDT
- CHI Health Midlands, Papillion: 10:21 a.m. CDT
- CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha: 10:24 a.m. CDT
- Methodist Hospital and Children’s Hospital, Omaha: 10:26 a.m. CDT
- University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha: 10:27 a.m. CDT
- VA Medical Center, Omaha: 10:29 a.m. CDT
- Bergan Mercy Medical Center, Omaha: 10:30 a.m. CDT
- Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont: 10:37 a.m. CDT
- St. Francis Memorial, West Point: 10:45 a.m. CDT
- Faith Regional, Stanton: 10:53 a.m. CDT
- Faith Regional, Norfolk: 10:57 a.m. CDT
- CHI Health, Schuyler: 11:09 a.m. CDT
- Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus: 11:14 a.m. CDT
- Stromsburg Medical Clinic, Stromsburg: 11:21 a.m. CDT
- Grand Island Medical Center: 11:32 a.m. CDT
- CHI Health St Francis, Grand Island: 11:32 a.m. CDT
- Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings: 11:39 a.m. CDT
- CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney: 11:49 a.m. CDT
- Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney: 11:50 a.m. CDT
- Phelps Memorial, Holdrege: 11:56 a.m. CDT
- Tri-Valley Health, Cambridge: 12:08 p.m. CDT
- McCook Community Hospital, McCook: 12:14 p.m. CDT
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center, North Platte: 12:32 p.m. CDT
- Ogallala Community Hospital, Ogallala: 11:46 a.m. MDT
- Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance: 12:10 p.m. MDT
- Chadron Community Hospital, Chadron: 12:24 p.m. MDT
- VA Medical Clinic and CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln: 2:39 p.m. CDT
- Bryan East Medical Center, Lincoln: 2:39 p.m. CDT
- Bryan West Medical Center, Lincoln: 2:40 p.m. CDT
The KC-135 will fly above those locations at an altitude between 1,000 and 1,500 feet and speed of more than 200 miles per hour.
Nebraskans are being encouraged to watch the flyovers from the safety of their homes or work while practicing physical distancing.
NNG said anyone working in and living around those facilities should have no problem seeing or hearing the aircraft.
The Nebraska National Guard mentions it originally planned to have the flyover salute earlier this week but due to the weather, it was canceled.
