Nebraska National Guard heads to Washington D.C.

Nebraska National Guard forces head to Washington

(AP) — About 25,000 members of the National Guard are streaming into Washington D.C. from across the country – at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugurals.

Video shot by the Nebraska Air National Guard shows personnel boarding a plane in Lincoln, bound for Washington on Sunday.

The first Guard troops began deploying to D.C. more than a week ago, following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as House and Senate members were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The Capitol assault left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman shot by police as she climbed through a window in a door near the House chamber.

