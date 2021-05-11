Nebraska moves to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A sweeping bill that would shield Nebraska businesses and local governments from coronavirus-related lawsuits has won initial approval from state lawmakers, despite some complaints that senators haven’t done enough for workers who were at risk.

Lawmakers advanced the proposal, 39-3, through the first of three required votes. The measure would bar pandemic-related lawsuits against businesses or governments as long as they were following federal public health guidelines.

At least 29 other states have enacted laws addressing the issue, including 12 that are similar to the Nebraska proposal.

Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, says he introduced the bill to help businesses recover from the pandemic without the fear of virus-related lawsuits.