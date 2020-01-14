Nebraska mom sues city, county over police chase crash death of son

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The mother of a Nebraska teenager killed when a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase is seeking $1 million each from Lincoln police and Lancaster County.

Brandy Yost filed claims last month that said the officers involved in the December 2018 chase on Interstate 80 should have known the driver was inexperienced and that there were no pressing reasons to continue the pursuit.

Her 14-year-old son, Zayne Yost, of Lincoln, died.

County officials have declined to comment.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the driver, now 16, is trying to have his case remain in juvenile court. He’s pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.