Nebraska mom sentenced for helping daughter after deadly hit-and-run

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to jail but may be able to avoid time behind bars for helping her daughter dump her car after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 52-year-old Kimberly Cowell said at her sentencing Tuesday that she responded “in the worst way possible” after the Oct. 18 crash that left Tina Mortensen dead.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte sentenced Cowell to 360 days in the county jail but allowed her to get into a program that will allow her to stay out of jail and be monitored.