LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska’s minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour, effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

According to a press release, an initiative passed by voters in Nov. 2022 says the minimum wage will increase by $1.50 every year through 2026. This will be followed by an annual cost of living increase beginning in 2027.

The minimum hourly wage for tipped employees is $2.13 per hour. Employers will be responsible for ensuring that wages and tips combined equal at least the minimum wage.

The following minimum wage amounts are scheduled:

January 1, 2024: $12 per hour

January 1, 2025: $13.50 per hour

January 1, 2026: $15 per hour

January 1, 2027: The minimum wage will increase based on the cost of living increase as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

Information about the minimum wage, including current workplace posters, is available at dol.nebraska.gov/LaborStandards.

Labor law specialists are available to answer questions from workers and employers regarding wages in Nebraska and may be contacted at 402-471-2239 or ndol.laborstdrdsinquiries@nebraska.gov