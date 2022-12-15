STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Two men were arrested in a stolen pickup truck after they were pulled over due to speeding on Highway 275 near Stanton, Neb.

After pulling the vehicle over officers discovered that the vehicle had actually been stolen. John Stanley Newberry III, 48, and Maurice Brown, 29, both of Omaha, were arrested on theft and drug charges during the traffic stop.

According to a press release, Newberry have been driving at speeds of over 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone when he was pulled over. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office claimed that Newberry was found to have a suspended license and an active warrant out of Sarpy County.

Officers also found concentrated THC during the stop which is a felony drug violation in Nebraska.

After the stop, the pickup truck was impounded at the request of the Omaha Police Department.