Nebraska medical marijuana initiative challenged in court

Neb. state Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, center, who co-chaired the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign committee, speaks in front of the State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, July 2, 2020. Organizers of the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign said they’ve gathered 182,000 signatures from all 93 counties to allow the drug for medicinal use. To qualify for the ballot, the campaign needed to turn in more than 121,000 valid signatures, representing more than 10% of the voters in the state. Campaign officials also needed to collect signatures from at least 5% of voters in at least 38 Nebraska counties.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court will decide whether to allow voters to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in November.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner filed a challenge on Friday to Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s ruling that the medical marijuana ballot initiative qualified to be on the ballot.

Evnen said a day earlier that the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana group had collected enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

Opponents of the measure argue that it violates state rules requiring ballot measures to focus on a single question.

Organizers of the ballot measure have said they’re confident the measure will survive the legal challenge