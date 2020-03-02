Nebraska medical marijuana campaign announces new support

View of medical marijuana plants during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Ravena, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A ballot campaign seeking to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska has announced new support from a group led by a former state senator, as well as a firm that helps pass statewide ballot measures.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says it is working with ADOPT, a coalition led by former state Sen. Tommy Garrett of Bellevue. Garrett is an outspoken supporter of medical marijuana, and previously introduced legalization bills in the Legislature.

The campaign says it has also hired 1st Tuesday Campaigns, a national group based in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles that has worked with ballot campaigns in other states.

