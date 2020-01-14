Nebraska Medicaid head steps down as state expands coverage

Nebraska News

by: GRANT SCHULTE

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The director of Nebraska’s Medicaid program is stepping down in the middle of the state’s effort to expand coverage under the federal health care law.

Officials say Matthew Van Patton, the director of the Medicaid and Long-Term Care program, will leave his job effective Feb. 7. Van Patton had served in the job for almost two years and was a key leader in the effort to expand coverage for low-income residents.

He was appointed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who strongly opposed measures to expand Medicaid in the Legislature but promised to follow the wishes of voters who approved it as a ballot measure in 2018.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.