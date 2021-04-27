Nebraska matches U.S. growth rate for 1st time in 100+ years

Nebraska state Governor Pete Ricketts gives an update to the public during a weekly COVID-19 press conference at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s population grew at the same rate as the rest of the nation for the first time in at least 120 years, breaking the cycle in which the state consistently trailed the United States average.

New U.S. Census numbers show Nebraska’s population increased 7.4% between 2010 and 2020, matching the national growth rate in the same period.

The state had grown at slower pace every decade since at least 1900. David Drozd of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research says he had expected Nebraska’s growth to slightly lag the national growth rate.

Although a lot could change over the next decade, Drozd says Nebraska’s growth leaves it well-positioned to maintain its three U.S. House seats beyond 2030.