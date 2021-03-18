Nebraska man’s death unrelated to COVID-19 vaccine, CDC review finds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The CDC said they didn’t find evidence that a Nebraska man’s death was in part due to a COVID-19 vaccine after the vaccine was listed as one of several causes of death.

The man was in his late 40s when he died on January 17. He had received his first dose of the vaccine in the first week of the month, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The CDC started investigated whether a vaccine had contributed to the death after the vaccine was listed as one of several causes of death. The man had a number of comorbidities and a long-term care facility resident and died between one and a week weeks after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC believes the death was coincidental and only temporally associated with having received the vaccine, the release stated.

The man’s death was entered into the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or adverse reaction occurs after getting a vaccine, the case must be reported into VAERS as standard protocol.

Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said that getting a vaccine is the best chance for the state to return to normal.

“We cannot state enough the importance of Nebraska Finishing Strong as we see a light at the end of the tunnel with three vaccines available in our State. It simply is the best protection that we have and the best chance at returning to a sense of normalcy,” Anthone said.

Anthone stressed the need for Nebraskans to get a COVID-19 vaccine, asking residents to sign up on the state’s vaccine registration website. Those who register would be notified when they can get a vaccine. He also asks anyone with high-risk conditions to speak with their doctor about getting vaccinated.