Nebraska man’s death investigated as homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody in the death of a real estate agent.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 43-year-old Ross Lorello, of La Vista, was booked into the Douglas County Jail Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of criminal homicide and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is a suspect in the death of 70-year-old Mickey Sodoro, whose body was found Tuesday in a west Omaha house.
An autopsy confirmed that Sodoro died of a gunshot wound. Authorities say his family recently bought the home as a rental property.
