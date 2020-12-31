Nebraska man’s death investigated as homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody in the death of a real estate agent.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 43-year-old Ross Lorello, of La Vista, was booked into the Douglas County Jail Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of criminal homicide and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is a suspect in the death of 70-year-old Mickey Sodoro, whose body was found Tuesday in a west Omaha house.

An autopsy confirmed that Sodoro died of a gunshot wound. Authorities say his family recently bought the home as a rental property.