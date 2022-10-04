BLAIR, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a man with a known medical condition.

Ryan LeMaster, 33, of Blair was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday, possibly near 33 Longview Drive in Blair.

The Blair Police Department describes LeMaster as a white male who is approximately 5’9″ and weighs around 120 lbs. The department states that he has curly brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen in a brown TNA sports shirt and brown slacks.

Officials said that LeMaster has a medical condition that could result in seizures which cause him to become confused and disoriented.

If you have any information regarding LeMaster’s whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or contact the Blair Police Department at 402-426-4747.