SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Nebraska man was sentenced for crimes that lead officials to find several sticks of dynamite on his property.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Robert D. Dankemeyer, 61, of Deshler Nebraska was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to several drug offenses.

The release stated that deputies with the Thayer County Sheriff’s Department received reports on June 22, 2020, of a person with a firearm that was threatening customers of the Fourth Street Tavern in Deshler.

Witnesses told officials that Dankemeyer had allegedly gotten into an argument with a few people at the bar, left, and then returned later with firearms. One of the guns was stated to be a scoped revolver. According to the release, he pointed the gun at a couple of people outside the bar and then left when he apparently could hear sirens approaching.

The release stated that officers were able to find Dankemeyer at a gas station in Hebron, Nebraska, and he was arrested. Afterward, the Thayer County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for his residence, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several pellets and BB guns, a few large Bowie knives, and body armor.

Additionally, when deputies searched the trunk of Dankemeyer’s vehicle, they found several firearms, a pound of methamphetamine, 9 sticks of dynamite, blasting caps, fuse igniters, and additional body armor. At that point, the deputies had to pause the search and get help from the Nebraska State patrol’s Hazardous Devices team, according to the release.

Dankemeyer was sentenced to 210 months in prison (17 and a half years) which he will serve once he completes the conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Upon completion of his prison sentence, he is required to serve five years of supervised release, according to the release.