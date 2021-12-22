OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 57-year-old William J. Quinn of Oxford was sentenced to 177 1/2 to 304 years in prison on Wednesday by a judge in Furnas County.

He isn’t eligible for parole until serving at least half of the minimum sentence. Quinn was found guilty this summer of 13 felony charges.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says 18 other defendants with connections to Quinn’s actions also have been arrested.

Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar says the victim “suffered approximately six months of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse perpetrated by Quinn.”