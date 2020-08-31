Nebraska man tells police he accidentally shot wife while unpacking

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investing a weekend shooting in which a man told officers he accidentally shot his wife while unpacking from a trip.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at a home in south-central Omaha.

Police say the 57-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition.

The 60-year-old husband told officers his handgun accidentally went off as he was unpacking in it.

Neither the woman’s name nor her husband’s name has been released.

