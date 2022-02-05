BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who pleaded no contest in the fatal shooting of a man outside his home has been sentenced to six years of probation.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that 26-year-old Brandon Long was sentenced Wednesday for the killing of Alex Rader.

Long pleaded no contest in December to counts of making terroristic threats and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

In exchange, a second-degree murder charge and another weapons count were dismissed.

Police arrested Long after Rader, of Beatrice, was found shot Dec. 30, 2020, outside Long’s home.

Police say Long told officers he heard a disturbance outside his home, saw a man standing next to his house wearing a face mask and shot him.