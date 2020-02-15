Nebraska man sentenced to prison for producing child porn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 34-year-old North Platte man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for conspiracy and production of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say Mathew Goad was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln’s federal court and ordered to undergo a lifetime of supervision upon his release from prison.

He must also register as a sex offender and pay $3,600 in restitution.

Investigators say a March 2019 search of a home in Kansas City, Missouri, investigators found that Goad sent the Kansas City resident a video recording of himself sexually assaulted a child.

Agents then searched electronic devices seized from Goad and found about 3,400 images and 800 videos of child pornography.

