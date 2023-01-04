FREMONT, Neb (KCAU) — A 24-year-old Nebraska man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

Jergen Johannssen, of Fremont, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for distribution of child pornography. There is no parole in the federal system.

In addition to time in prison, Johannssen will owe restitution totaling $45,000 to his 15 victims. He will also have to serve a term of 10 years of supervised release and be registered as a sex offender.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, Johannssen was found to have uploaded more than 20,000 images of child pornography when he was 19 years old. In March 2021, agents went to Johannssen’s house and found that he had possession of 290 videos and 400 images. Johannssen admitted to downloading and distributing child porn a year after the first warrant.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation. The program works with federal, state and local resources to better prosecute perpetrators and rescue victims.