WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced for his role in a money-laundering conspiracy and delivering drugs to the Omaha metro area.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Kaden Henry, 23, of Wisner, was sentenced to 168 months (about 14 years) in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and money laundering.

In mid-2018, an investigation was started by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the meth distribution operation of David Short. The release showed the investigation included a court-ordered interception of phone calls and texts, allowing agents to see what kind of reach the conspiracy and its conspirators had. Henry was identified as a source of methamphetamine that was delivered to the metro area during the investigation.

On October 29, 2020, Henry delivered 387 grams of meth to an undercover DEA agent, and a few weeks later on November 12, he was arrested while in possession of two pounds of methamphetamine. After a search of Henry’s residence was conducted, agents were able to find another pound of meth. Evidence showed that Henry was sending the money he obtained from the sale of meth to Sinaloa, Mexico, according to the release.

This case was investigated by the DEA, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Omaha Police Department and was an effort part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation