Nebraska man sentenced to 70-plus years for sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star/AP) — A judge has sentenced a 26-year-old Lincoln man on Monday to more than 70 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.

Austin Mariscal pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sexual assault in a deal with prosecutors that spared him a possible life sentence.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn sentenced Mariscal to 35 to 45 years in prison for each of those charges, with the sentences to be served back to back.

