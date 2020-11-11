Nebraska man sentenced for transmitting threats with Cuban co-conspirator

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska man was given a prison sentence after he and a Cuban co-conspirator plotted to kidnap and injure the man’s ex-spouse and mother-in-law.

According to a release, Darian Duran Castellon, 37, of Columbus, Nebraska, immigrated to the United States from Cuba and conspired with a co-defendant to kidnap and injure the victims. Duran Casetllon offered to pay the co-conspirator to beat the women to the point of hospitalization. The co-conspirators discussed injecting the women with a needle contaminated with HIV. Duran Castellon communicated to his co-conspirator that he wanted the assault to take place in Cuba because he believed the Cuban police would not respond or care if the victims were females.

Duran Castellon discussed paying his co-conspirator a certain sum to commit the assaults, and Duran Castellon admitted at the time of his arrest by the FBI that he had already sent some money to this co-conspirator.

Duran Castellon had a previous domestic violence arrest for assaulting his former spouse in Florida prior to this incident.

Duran Castellon was sentenced November 9 by Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to 12 months and 1 day of imprisonment for transmitting threats in interstate commerce commerce to his former spouse and her mother. He will be placed on three years of supervised release after he is released from custody.

