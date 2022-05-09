OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced for trying to sell a gun he wasn’t allowed to have in his possession.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Allen Webster, 42, of Macy, was sentenced on Friday to prison in the Douglas County District Court.

The release stated that a confidential informant (CI) reported to police on July 4, 2019, that Webster was trying to sell a gun. The day after, on July 5, 2019, a phone call between CI and Webster was recorded in which they confirmed the transaction would occur at a parking lot in Omaha.

According to the release, the CI and Webster met in the parking lot and officers were able to see a vehicle enter the parking lot that was driven by Webster. He didn’t have the gun, so he left and then returned a short time later to complete the transaction.

The release specified the gun was a .38 caliber handgun, and Webster had been previously convicted for failure to register as a sex offender and felon in possession of a firearm.

Webster was sentenced on September 21, 2021, in the Douglas County District Court to a state prison term of five to eight years for a conviction of theft by receiving stolen property. He was sentenced on Friday in Omaha,l Nebraska to 70 months (about 6 years) in prison, which he will fulfill following his release from state prison. Upon completing his prison sentences, he will be subjected to a three-year term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department and was part of the Project Safe Neighborhood program.